The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Beauty Spot Hampstons Well Looking Dazzling

Published: 8th June 2021 17:09

Volunteers have restored a pool area at a small beautiful greenspace site called Hampston's Well, in the historic village of Burton.

Qwest group at Hampston WellQwest group at Hampston Well.

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Greenspaces team has worked with volunteers from Council-owned services company, Qwest, to transform a Burton beauty spot.

One of the Council's Greenspace Rangers worked with the volunteers to restore a pool area at a small beautiful greenspace site called Hampston's Well, in the historic village of Burton.

With a lot of hard work and enthusiasm the team made a great start at restoring the pool area itself by extracting some of the built-up mud and silt. The Greenspaces team will continue the restoration of the area working closely with the emerging Friends of Hampston's Well group, who have already started to improve access and have plans to restore the whole site to its former glory.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "A big thank you to everyone involved in this project - it looks great.

"I hope this example will inspire more people to play their part and get involved in the Great British Spring Clean, which is happening between 28 May and 11 June, to make our borough even more beautiful. Volunteering is a great way of getting outdoors and making a difference in your community."

A toolkit is available, including litter pickers, bags, spades and rakes, from the Council's Your Streets officers for individuals or groups who would like to organise a clean-up event in their community, subject to availability. A jet washing machine is also available. For more information see the Council's website or email: yourstreets@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

If anyone would like to volunteer with the Friends of Hampston's Well Group please contact the Secretary via their Facebook page, by clicking here.

