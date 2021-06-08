Town Council Reflects on 2020/21, a Year Like No Other

Author: Alison Kunaj Published: 8th June 2021 19:53

Neston Town Council, on Tuesday 8 June, have published a reflection of Neston and the Town Council over the past year.

The year 2020/21 was a very different year for us all. Neston Town Council have reflected on events throughout the twelve months in a report written by Council Manager Alison Kunaj. The report reads:

As we come into the summer months and look forward to our new found freedoms in line with the government guidelines of course, it seems appropriate to look back and to look forward with hope and optimism for our future.

Covid-19 has torn many families and friends apart and yet brought some closer, and throughout this terrible pandemic the Council has continued to serve Neston.

The town council’s greening contractor has continued to maintain the beautiful floral arrangements in and around the town, drawing our attention to something else other than our own four walls.

Our allotment sites have kept open, again to encourage you to get outdoors. Path improvements at Parkgate allotment have been completed along with other maintenance issues addressed at our Marshlands and Raby Park Road sites.

Our public benches have been maintained to a high standard and now at last, if you do go for a walk, you will know there is somewhere safe to sit.

We promote our weekly mosquito forecast which can be found on our website and in partnership with About My Area you can download and view the forecast via the Neston Life app.

Grants have been given to our wonderful local organisations that have helped and support our residents some of whom have been very vulnerable. We have endeavoured to support them during this difficult time.

Councillors and staff have had to become experts at attending virtual Zoom meetings. All have been rocketed into the digital era by way of necessity. And to their credit everyone has accepted the changes and calmly ‘got on with it’.

Our website volunteers beaver away in the background keeping community information live and relevant on our behalf - see our website community pages.

The Councillors have all become experts at analysing and approving risk assessments, so many I’ve lost count! Every step of the pandemic journey has revealed something else to think about.

Our Finance Manager has worked hard to re-align the Council’s budget with the precept request. He has scrutinised the budgets and accounts. The Council have had a large loss of income due to the pandemic and this has been carefully managed.

Sadly some of the town’s annual events such as the Neston Female Society’s parade, the Neston Village Fair, the Remembrance Day Parade and the Local Business and Market trader awards events were all cancelled.

Neston did however, pull together and marked the occasion of the Neston Female Society event on Thursday 4 June 2020 by delivering to every member of the Female Society an afternoon tea. No mean feat with two hundred members! Thank you to over forty volunteers who made this a memorable day for all.

Our beloved Neston market, such an important feature of Neston life, re-opened on 12 June 2020, after almost three months of shutdown due to the pandemic. The loyal traders worked closely with the Council to get the market open a safely and as functional as possible.

In November there was a very ‘different’ Christmas Lights switch-on. Thanks to Hip and Harmony who managed to facilitate an imaginative and creative exhibition that extended into our homes.

Our Christmas market in December saw our market traders and market officers’ work hard and they successfully created a festive atmosphere for visitors.

At Easter our market battled on, continuing to operate within strict government guidelines. We were unable to hold our usual special activities. Our Mayor cheered up our visitors by presenting to them little rays of sunshine, little pots of daffodils to shoppers as they walked around the market. People were thrilled with their gift, which brought smiles to many faces.

On 9 April, we learned of the death of Prince Philip. Our specific protocol was triggered. Neston Town Council played its part. Our town hall flag was lowered to half-mast and our website carried the news for our residents. Our Mayor attended at a memorial service at Chester Cathedral on Sunday 11 April. On Sunday 18 April Neston parish church held its own memorial service, where there was acknowledgement of his death but also a thanksgiving for his long life, well lived.

Back to our local community, our Friends of Park Fields have recently embarked with our support and grant funding, on a large and successful ongoing biodiversity wildlife project, including a native hedgerow.

The end of May found a group of our Councillors and volunteers from the Neston Civic Society and the Neston Looking Better working group, get together socially distanced of course, for the Great British Spring clean.

And finally

Did you know that it’s National Thank You Day on Sunday 4 July. I would like to say my personal thank you to our staff and Councillors who have soldiered on throughout this challenging and difficult time. We have worked together as a great team being inventive and working positively to make things happen. And throughout I didn’t hear many complaints.

Further information: Alison Kunaj, Council Manager, Neston Town Council.

Neston Town Council

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

0151 336 3840

council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk Neston Town HallHigh StreetNestonCH64 9TR

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.