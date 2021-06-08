Temporary Night Road Closure - Chester High Road, Neston - 10-12 June

Published: 8th June 2021 21:18

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable Prep Works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Borough Council.

The closure, on Chester High Road in Neston, commences Thursday 10 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for two nights.

The Prep Works for the Surface Dressing Programme 2021/2022 will see the stretch of road closed overnight 7pm - 6am.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route (suitable for all vehicles):

