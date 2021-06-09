Neston's Great British Spring Clean Continues

Author: Rob Ward Published: 9th June 2021 16:38

Many organisations and individuals have been working hard to Keep Britain Tidy, including our own Neston Civic Society who are hosting another litter picking effort Sunday 13 May.

Photo by Michelle Johnson, shows some of the volunteers ready for action. Rob Ward has provided us with an update following a successful session litter-picking at the Clayhill Industrial Estate, which attracted several local volunteers.

A further event has been organised if you are free to help in the afternoon of Sunday 13 June.

Neston Civic Society Report



On Sunday 30 May, Janet Griffiths was joined by a group of volunteers to pick up litter from the Clayhill light industrial estate.

As a Town Councillor, Janet was joined by Mayor Steve Wastell, Cllr Brenda Marple, Cllr Susan Samuel, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Kynaston and her husband Rob.

As Treasurer of Neston Civic Society, Janet was joined by committee members Michelle Johnson and Rob Ward, and by members Rosemary Hollingsbee and Rose MacMahon. Other volunteers included Sarah Roberts and Kyriakos Georgiou.

The volunteers collected over a dozen large bags of litter from around the estate, which Cheshire West and Chester Council will take away.

On Sunday 13 June, at 2 pm, Neston Civic Society are organising another session of litter-picking. Please contact Michelle Johnson or Rob Ward (click names to email) to let us know you can come.

We plan to meet at the entrance to Neston cemetery, Raby Park Road, to collect litter around that area. Please bring your own gloves. We can provide litter-pickers and bags.



The Great British Spring Clean is from 28 May to 13 June, and many organisations and individuals have been working hard to Keep Britain Tidy.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.