Justin Madders' Constituency Could be Broken and Neston Instead Become Part of Chester

Published: 9th June 2021 17:20

Proposed shake-up of England's electoral map could see Neston split away from Ellesmere Port and instead become part of the newly-formed Chester North and Neston Ward.

By the time of the next General Election, due in 2024, The Boundary Commission for England propose updated electoral boundaries.

In their draft proposals published Tuesday 8 June, the electoral map illustrates several changes, with the aim of ensuring each constituency has roughly the same population across the UK. By law, the commission is required to draw up seats with 69,724 to 77,062 electors - and so widespread change is arguably inevitable.

The commission stress that the proposals are provisional and that the window is now open for an initial eight-week public consultation period. They're not due to make final recommendations to Parliament until July 2023.

Under the proposal, Wales is forecast to lose eight representative MPs, Scotland would lose another 2, while England will gain 10 MPs, to keep the UK number of MPs at 650 total. Across the Cheshire and Merseyside area, the number of seats would remain at 26 MPs.

Ellesmere Port and Neston Ward no more



The plans outline a dramatic shift of ward boundaries locally, ultimately meaning that Neston would detach from Ellesmere Port. Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston has not formally commented on the proposal but we know he would be very sad if Ihe didn't have the opportunity to represent Neston in future.

The new 'Ellesmere Port' ward would lose Elton, Ince, Neston, Burton & Hooton, but gain Bebington and Eastham to form a constituency with a population of about 71,000.

The southern parts of Chester are merged together, to create one giant new ward inclusive of Delamere and Malpas.

The City of Chester ward would change and be split, as it is geographically, by the River Dee. The larger portion - consisting of the city centre, Upton, Blacon, Newton and Hoole would join with the Neston area, Parkgate, Little Neston, Willaston & Thornton to form a new 'Chester North and Neston' constituency with a population of about 72,000.

Ince, Elton, Stoak and Thornton-le-Moors would be out of the Ellesmere Port and Neston constituency and into a new, large, Runcorn and Helsby constituency.

The report for Cheshire and Merseyside outlines: ""The five wards which constitute the northern portion of the City of Chester are included in a constituency with the Saughall & Mollington, and Willaston & Thornton wards, as well as the three wards which comprise the town of Neston.

"We consider the most accurate name for this constituency to be Chester North and Neston.

"Although we sought not to divide Chester, the River Dee does form a clear geographic boundary...

"We have also used the River Dee as the constituency boundary between South Cheshire and the Chester North and Neston constituency.

"As we do not wish to propose a constituency which spans the River Mersey between the Wirral and the City of Liverpool, it is necessary for a constituency to extend into the Cheshire West and Chester unitary authority.

"We propose that this county-crossing constituency be centred around Ellesmere Port, which, as it would no longer incorporate Neston, or the Gowy Rural ward, would now extend along the southern bank of the River Mersey, and include the Eastham and Bromborough wards from the existing Wirral South constituency.

"To take account of these changes, our proposed constituency will simply be called Ellesmere Port."

On the draft proposals, Louise Gittons, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Councillor for Little Neston said: "I'm disappointed that the new boundary review proposes Neston will no longer be part of Ellesmere Port and Neston Constituency. Keeping communities together should be a priority for this government, but the tight criteria they have proposed has left the commission with no choice but to put arbitrary splits through places like Wirral and Chester and Winsford in our borough, which is a real shame for residents and for democracy."

Councillor Martin Barker, Member for Parkgate Ward commented: "It is particularly Interesting that the new boundary will include wards that follow the River Dee and in this respect it makes sense.

"It is also important for local residents that Neston is named as part of the new ward. If this indeed does become reality, I hope that we are properly represented and not overshadowed by the City of Chester.

"It would also appear that Bebington and Eastham will move out of Merseyside and into Cheshire West and Chester."

Commission secretary Tim Bowden said: "Today's proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of parliamentary constituencies might look like. But they are just the commission's initial thoughts.

"We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for parliamentary constituencies right."

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the website here, to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on Monday 2 August 2021.

MPs' previous right to vote on the final plans, have been removed. It's forecast the boundary reshuffle will happen by 2023, but MPs will be able to lobby for changes to the draft plans and reshape the boundaries.

