Power Cut Affects Wirral and Neston Areas

Published: 10th June 2021 06:44

A total power cut has affected parts of Wirral, including Neston, overnight on 9-10 June.

Power was lost completely at just before midnight on Wednesday, 9 June.

A message was posted on SP Energy Network's website shortly thereafter, along with a recorded telephone message, to the effect that the power outage was unplanned and that engineers were on site, hoping to have power restored by 2-2.30am.

That message was updated at 2.20am to state: "Our engineers are on site carrying out repairs and we still expect all power to be restored by 7.30AM. We understand that to be without power is frustrating and we apologise for this. We will update this message if this information changes. Thank you for your patience. This message was updated at 5.52AM on 10th June 2021. "

In the event, power was restored at 5.56am on Thursday 10th June.

The outage affected the CH48, CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 and CH64 postcode areas of West Kirby, Heswall, Irby, Bromborough, Thornton Hough and Neston. No information has yet been shared as to the reason for the emergency.

Whilst it will no doubt have caused problems and inconvenience for households and businesses, under OFGEM rules the energy company is unlikely to be liable to pay compensation, as they restored power within 12 hours.

If you have any queries regarding the power cut, you will need to contact SP Energy, via their website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.