Check your Pockets - Wallet Found in Little Neston

Published: 10th June 2021 09:19

A wallet was found near the Harp Inn pub, Little Neston this morning.

If you may have lost your wallet down Marshlands Road by the Harp Inn pub in Little Neston this morning Thursday 10 June 2021, a kind local has popped it through the letterbox of the pub for safekeeping.

There was no cash in the wallet but several credit cards so the owner can be identified by name.

It is not the pub's responsibility, but if the wallet could be yours, it is worth asking if they still have it.

