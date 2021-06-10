Flavour Manufacturer JPL Set to Extend Clayhill Facility

Published: 10th June 2021 11:54

Manufacturer JPL Flavours has been given the green light to expand its Neston facility.



JPL is a flavour manufacturer for the food and drinks industry, which began trading in 2016 from their facility on the Clayhill Industrial Estate.

The Neston business has a turnover of more than £5million. They design flavours for numerous industries including beverages, bakery and confectionery, culinary, dairy, health and nutrition, e-liquids and personal care.

Increased capacity is required in its production and storage base, and Cheshire West and Chester Council have approved their application for expansion (Monday 7 June).

JPL's planning application reads: "Extension to existing food flavourings production and storage facility, by construction of steel framed link corridor and attached building, constructed from metal roof and wall cladding and part masonry walls."

Council case officer Angela Wrigley has reponded in a report recommending approval: "The proposed extension would house additional production and storage facilities for an expanding business.

"It is considered that the design is functional and is in-keeping with the character of the existing buildings, and that the proposal would not have a significant adverse impact on health or quality of life, having particular regard to residential amenity.

"The impact on ecology and trees can be mitigated through appropriate conditions or provision of further information.

"Further information specifically regarding land contamination is outstanding and this can be suitably addressed through appropriate conditions prior to commencement of works."

If you would like to know more about JPL, visit their website.

For more details on planning applications sumbitted to CWAC Council, please reference their Planning and Building Control portal here.

