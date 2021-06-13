Hadlow Road Community Café Open Sunday 13 June

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 10th June 2021 13:53

Friends of Hadlow Road will be opening up their pop-up community café at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 13 June 2021.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) is so looking forward to serving our customers at the next pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station this Sunday, 13 June between 10 am - 1 pm.

We are very grateful to Sheila Callaghan who will be providing singing entertainment to our customers at this Sunday's pop-up café.

Many thanks to the FHRS volunteers who provide their time free in the planning and delivery of this pop-up café community event.

All monies raised by FHRS are invested in improvements to Hadlow Road Station and surroundings including additional station memorabilia for the benefit of our community.

FHRS pop-up café is located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform just along from the Tricycle located on the signal box part of the platform which is operated by The Station Masters House, a family, commercial venture currently offering specialist coffee and cakes.

From your friendly and local FHRS Catering Team: Carole, Jenny, Lyn & Chris.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.