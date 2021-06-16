Neston Town Centre Post Office Will Close Indefinitely from 5 July

Published: 16th June 2021 16:48

So many small effects have mounted over the pandemic that, for the current Postmaster, the decision to close now is very much made out of necessity.

Brian and Joanne Young are two local businesspeople who have been running as their family business, the Post Offices at both Neston and Little Neston, for the past few years. The Post Office operates nationwide but like most branches, these two are franchise businesses run by a local husband and wife team, who care very much about the CH64 community.

The vast majority of Post Office branches operate on commission, earnings based on the volume of traffic and the number of transactions and handling that the branch can facilitate. The pandemic has massively affected footfall in more ways than one, moving top-up services online and postage that can be printed at home, meaning commission payable has reduced. The drive to move ‘pension pocket cards' online has also detrimentally affected the cash-flow through any given branch. Brian believes the reduction in cash usage since the start of the pandemic is around 80%, which has a direct effect on the amount of cash in circulation around town also.

The Post Office in Little Neston has a great range of cards, gifts, sweets and helium balloons.

They have not taken the decision lightly, explaining: "Making this decision has not been easy but in doing so we can secure the future of Little Neston Post Office and the employment of all our outstanding team." The changes they're making will secure all 6 local employees.

Keeping their brilliant, long-serving team in employment has been key to the decision-making and by growing and adapting the Little Neston branch, the team are able to continue to deliver their fantastic customer service.

The variety of gifts available to buy will grow and you can also pick up sweet treats and helium balloons. Brian is passionate about the supplier relationships they have built which mean they're able to offer great greetings cards at great prices: they're all 99p each and will remain so.

Brian has explained that he and Joanne have not been drawing a salary from the business during the pandemic and say they can't ignore the findings of their in-depth review of the facts and figures. The footfall at the Little Neston branch has always been higher than at the town centre branch and has only increased further over the past year.

The Neston branch has been operating on reduced hours since September 2020, opening only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The business is just not sustainable to justify operating both branches.

Brian and Joanne have said: "After much consideration it is with great sadness that... Neston Post Office will close to the public and remain closed indefinitely. We understand that this will come as a shock to many but hope you can understand and continue to support us."

Brian has publicised their decision on Facebook and there have been many comments, some positive, some negative. He acknowledges the support shown by local people, saying: "We would like to thank everyone for their support, kind words and understanding. We would like to assure you that we have explored all avenues that are currently available to us at this time."

It is worth noting that there is parking and ample disabled parking facilities outside the Little Neston branch, two counters in operation and a third as required. The team are already supporting other local businesses who post multiple parcels each day, operating a ‘drop & go' service to make the process more efficient and keep the queue moving. There will be more staff at key hours and Little Neston is still a main branch, albeit they do not process passport applications.

The Post Office themselves say: "Looking after a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have a responsibility to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services.

"I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Neston community."

The official Post Office response can be viewed by clicking here. A six-week consultation period will be launched, so make your voice heard by contributing your feedback at the postofficeviews.co.uk portal. The site was checked today Wednesday 16 June and the case is not yet live online.

Councillor Keith Millar, recently elected to Cheshire West and Chester Council, serving as member for the Neston Ward, has reassured constituents that the closure is on the council's radar.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, has written to the Post Office requesting a meeting, to include herself along with Cllrs Keith Millar and Martin Barker also, to discuss the way forward. Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston has written to the same effect.

Cllr Millar drew our attention to the Post Office document mentioned above, and has also expressed his concerns that it is the disadvantaged who are most affected by the closure, whether that be due to public transport access or services required, such as banking, so it is an important issue.

He recognises the need to assess the impact of the closure and actions to resolve. Cllr Millar has remarked that when the last bank in Neston closed, reference was made to there still being facilities available via the Post Office, which will not be the case following closure.

The Post Office branch at 7 High Street, Neston, will close its doors Monday 5 July at 5.30pm and will remain closed until further notice.

To be continued...

Little Neston Post Office

1 Town Lane

Little Neston

CH64 4DE

t: 0151 336 1489

Opening times: Mon - Fri, 9am - 5.30pm, Saturday 9am - 1pm.

