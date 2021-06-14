  • Bookmark this page

Joining Hands in a Wave of Hope

Published: 14th June 2021 10:29

Neston Fairtrade Town Group and Neston and District Churches Together Christian Aid Group are proud to be supporting WaveOfHope, together.

Wave of Hope display at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre.Chair of Neston Fairtrade Group, Margaret Heibel, pictured with the Wave of Hope display at Neston Methodist Church.

The G7 Summit has been the platform for challenging world leaders to Crack the Crises of COVID, injustice, climate change and nature loss.  

Working together here in Neston, the two local volunteer groups have put a display of information and waving hands in the windows at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre.

They are encouraging members of the public to get involved by putting a hand in their front windows and to sign the Wave Of Hope petition which can be found on the Crack the Crises website.

Follow #waveofhope on social media to see many more hands waving in hope.

See our earlier article with exampes for you to display your own hands at home. Put them proudly in the window, giving passers-by a wave of hope.

 

