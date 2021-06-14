  • Bookmark this page

COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 14th June 2021 16:34

The government announcement regarding total easing of lockdown restrictions is expected this evening, with a four week delay looking likely.

 Testing

Case numbers are rising. More sharply in some areas granted, such as Winsford and Northwich in our borough. The prevalence of the Delta variant is high and as Cheshire West neighbours we would be subject to any further cautions decided.

Rightly, experts believe it is too soon to further ease restrictions nationally, while a less-known variant isn't yet controlled. Until everyone who wants the COVID vaccination has had 2 doses, we are still at risk.

We last reported case numvbers in the CH64 area 17 May 2021. The weeks in-between then and now, number have been negligible. It is worth stating that the numbers recorded for the past week are still low.

Current COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 7 days to 9 June 2021 are as follows:

Little Neston 5

Neston <=2

 Parkgate 3

Willaston & Thornton 6

Where stated as <=2, the number of cases aren't stated as absolute figures in order to protect data. The rate per 100,000 for Little Neston, Parkgate and Willaston & Thornton combined is 96.5.

Rates will continue to be monitored weekly, but will only be reported when any increase is apparent.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.  

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested. 

