Neston Civic Society Reviews Local Planning Applications

Author: Neston Civic Society Published: 21st June 2021 10:33

Neston Civic Society is dedicated to protecting and improving the environment of our attractive and historic town.



Shop fronts in Neston town centre, pictured by Simon Joseph Photography (link opens Facebook).

This June, Neston Civic Society are providing their update for the first time and will continue to do so on a regular basis.

At the committee meeting on Tuesday 8 June, the first face-to-face meeting held in several months, several planning applications in Neston were discussed, details as follows:

Side and rear extensions with lower ground floor garage - 1 Raby Park Close CH64 9XS - 21/01989/FUL - We felt that this extension would be overdevelopment, and had concerns about parking.

- We felt that this extension would be overdevelopment, and had concerns about parking. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey flat roof extension - 9 Raby Road CH64 9UY - 21/01660/FUL - No objection

- No objection Demolition of existing garage, alterations to front, erection of single storey side and rear extension - 55 The Priory CH64 3SR - 21/01476/FUL - No objection

- No objection Erection of garden room and store - 15 Allans Meadow CH64 9SQ - 21/01929/LDC - We recommended that the size of the proposed garden room and store be confirmed as the plans lacked measurements.

- We recommended that the size of the proposed garden room and store be confirmed as the plans lacked measurements. Change of use and layout of building from beauty Parlour to Performing Arts Practice studio for children's street dance, choir practice, dance and performing art, occasional office and storage space for organisation - 18-20 Bridge Street CH64 9UJ - 21/01764/FUL - We expressed some concern at the lack of detailed plans, noting that internal walls to be removed might have structural importance. We had concern about the safety of children accessing the building, and facilities for dropping off people using the building.

Detailed plans and all comments can be seen on the CWAC website, using the links aboove or by entering the reference number or the postcode.

Neston Civic Society do not determine the outcome of planning applications: that is done by CWAC officers, or if a case is called in, by councillors on the CWAC planning committee.

Two of the Society's projects are on hold as follows:

Plaques to commemorate Little Neston Cottage Hospital, which was a memorial to those killed in World War I, and for Neston South station, final design on hold with Parkgate designer Jo Richardson.

Bollards to protect part of the Conservation Green, between Park Street and Mill Street, are delayed because the contractor is busy with the increase work flow, following the easing of lockdown.

To note, separately from the committee meetings, concerns raised by members about Neston Civic Hall, Stanney Fields Park, and traffic control at Neston Cross have also been considered.

On Sunday 13 June Neston Civic Society organised another session of litter picking. They met at the entrance to Neston cemetery on Raby Park Road, to collect litter around from Sytchcroft Park up to Chester High Road, across to Liverpool Road and along Breezehill Road. There was less litter than in previous years. The Great British Spring Clean ran from 28 May to 13 June, and many organisations and individuals have worked hard to Keep Britain Tidy.

The photograph, by Rob Ward, shows some of the volunteers about to set off. Work is also underway on a map of the Ness Conservation Area. Architect Darin Grozdev is designing the map, based on photographs taken by Robina Hetherington and Rob Ward.

The Conservation Area is unusual as it includes a large area of farmland towards the Dee estuary, which has three sunken lanes: Snab Lane, The Rake and an unnamed farm track between them.



At the 8 June meeting it was agreed that Neston Civic Society could not safely arrange talks until the autumn at the earliest. The next committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 6 July and as ever, the Society would be pleased to hear about matters that concern people.

For more about Neston Civic Society, please visit their page here.

