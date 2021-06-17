It's Good to be Back Spreading Ukulele Love and Happiness

Published: 17th June 2021 11:33

The 64 N'Ukes enjoyed entertaining the masses at regular venues before the pandemic, and now they've been back to a local care home for their first gig of 2021.

Spreading some love and happiness, Hip & Harmony's The 64 N'Ukes entertained the residents at Hazellwell Care Home in Heswall, one of their regular venues. There were happy faces all around.

All was COVID-safe as they performed their gig outdoors with the lovely mild weather we have at the moment.

After the performance, the entertainers enjoyed afternoon tea with the staff and residents, which was lovely and "normal".

COVID has affected so many and they were all just glad to greet other people and sing-along to some favourite tunes.

Paula Prytherch, Creative Director at Hip and Harmony said: "Through this difficult 15 month-long period, the 64 N'Ukes have stayed connected throughout, by group chats and zoom.

"The sheer determination of their leader Chris Lett has meant that the group have stayed in contact to support each other.

"They have missed so many gigs and opportunities, so this ‘Live' performance is such a glimmer of hope for them all.

"Keeping within the guidlines they can now begin to spread the ukulele love!"

