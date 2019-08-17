Keeping the Smaller People Busy and Happy Over the Summer Holidays
|Published: 18th June 2021 09:59
Summer Activity Camps at The Neston Club are running Tuesdays - Thursdays each week of the school holidays.
Sports camps will run each week over the summer school holidays, keeping feet running, hands catching and making sure to use up all that energy.
They are 3-day camps, running Tuesday - Thursday on the following dates:
3 - 5 August
10 - 12 August
17 - 19 August
24 - 26 August
Please don't forget:
