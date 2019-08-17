Keeping the Smaller People Busy and Happy Over the Summer Holidays

Published: 18th June 2021 09:59

Summer Activity Camps at The Neston Club are running Tuesdays - Thursdays each week of the school holidays.

Sports camps will run each week over the summer school holidays, keeping feet running, hands catching and making sure to use up all that energy.

They are 3-day camps, running Tuesday - Thursday on the following dates:

27 - 29 July

3 - 5 August

10 - 12 August

17 - 19 August

24 - 26 August

Attending for the morning session costs £15 for members of The Neston Club or £18 for non-members. Morning sessions run from 8am - 12pm and are open to 4-7 and 8-12 year olds.

8-12 year olds are welcome to attend for full days, the cost is £22 for members and £25 for non-members.

07947 491271 or . For more information and to book, message or email Chris today onor tennisinfluencers@hotmail.com

Please don't forget:

Your child needs to take along drinks and snacks and also a packed lunch if they're staying for the full day. Please avoid packing any snacks that include obvious allergens, for example peanuts.

Depending on the weather, please pack necessities for your child such as sun cream and waterproofs.

