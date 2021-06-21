  • Bookmark this page

Local Primary School Pupils Have Been Running and Walking for Life

Author: Neston Primary School Published: 21st June 2021 09:41

All pupils and staff at Neston Primary School recently took part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life.

Infant pupils enjoyed taking part in a Bear Hunt as they walked along the Wirral Way. Junior pupils took part in a sponsored walk along the Wirral Way and ran races for life on the school field.

Neston Primary Race for Life

The weather was kind and the children enjoyed the opportunity to explore the local area, whilst supporting a good cause.

An impressive total of £560 has been raised so far.

Rob Golding. who is Headteacher at Neston Primary said: "We are delighted with the amount raised and I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored the children or donated money.

"My thanks to the members of staff who organised the event and to those members of the community we met on our walk, who were all very supportive of the event and of the children."

Neston Primary School

Burton Road
Little Neston
CH64 9RE

t: 0151 338 2500

 

