Neston Library Opening Hours Return to Normal

Published: 21st June 2021 09:43

Neston Library would like residents to know that standard opening hours have returned.

Neston Library pictured by Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter). Neston Library opening hours are now:

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday - 9am - 5pm

Tuesday and Friday - 9am - 7pm

Saturday - 9.30am - 1pm

The team at the library say: "We've now removed the quarantining of books, but still have Test and Trace in place and our one-way systems.

"We're looking forward to seeing everyone."

Go along and pick up some bargains at the book sale that the library is hosting. Books for sale at very reasonable prices:

£1.50 non-fiction hardback.

75p non-fiction paperback.

50p fiction hardback.

25p fiction paperback.

25p all children's books.

