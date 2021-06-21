Temporary Road Closure - Boathouse Lane, Parkgate - 7pm - 10pm, 23 June

Published: 21st June 2021 09:23

Please note the following temporary road closure, necessary for safety reasons, to enable works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council between 7pm - 10pm.

The closure, on Boathouse Lane in Parkgate, commences 7pm - 10pm Friday 23 June 2021 and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversion route:

