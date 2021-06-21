  • Bookmark this page

The Blue Bicycle Seeking Part-time Chef

Published: 21st June 2021 11:19

Busy, family-run coffee shop The Blue Bicycle are now hiring a part-time chef to cook up a tasty storm in their kitchen.

The Blue Bicycle

Regular working pattern would be 2- 3 days out of 7, to include additional hours to cover holidays or sickness. The Blue Bicycle trades between the hours 9am - 5pm.

The new chef would join an existing team of 3 chefs, lead by Paul, Owner at The Blue Bicycle.

All dishes and cakes are cooked fresh from the kitchen daily so experience is essential.

Good rates of pay and some flexibility for the right person.

If you think you would be the right person for the job, please email your CV to ann@pmcdcatering.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is Friday 2 July 2021.

The Blue Bicycle
The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t:: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


