COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 21st June 2021 16:03

Whilst Northwich, Winsford and Chester City are recording rates per 100,000 up to 390.65 for the week, cases numbers in the CH64 area remain low.

Current COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for 10 - 16 June 2021 are as follows (numbers in brackets are for the week 3-9 June 2021):

Little Neston 5 (5)

Neston <=2 (<=2)



Parkgate <=2 (3)



Willaston & Thornton 4 (6)

Where stated as <=2, the number of cases aren't stated as absolute figures in order to protect data. The rate per 100,000 for Little Neston is 106.84 and for Willaston & Thornton is 81.02.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.