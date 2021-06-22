Some Late Summer Exuberance Roaring Twenties Style

The Neston Club are going bold with a Roaring Twenties Summer Ball to be held slightly later than usual, in September.

The planning for our spectacular Summer Ball as part of the Annual Marquee week is well underway. Taking place slightly later on in the year than usual, The Neston Club are excited to announce that on the Saturday 18 September, we will be hosting a black tie, ‘Roaring Twenties' themed ball.

After the year that everyone has had, we are dedicated to ensuring this will be the best one yet.

Set on the stunning grounds of one of the country's premier sporting grounds, boasting views of the Dee Estuary, the 1920s themed evening will be reflected through the decoration, the themed cocktail bar and the entertainment.

With bubbles offered on arrival, a delicious three course meal served by award-winning Cheeky Chilli and a live band encouraging dancing into the small hours, this year is not one to be missed!

Tables can be between 8 to 12 guests and tickets are £60 a head, with very limited availability ensure you book quickly to avoid disappointment. Contact Kat or Izzy on enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk to reserve your table now.

