Summer Performing Arts Course for Those Little Actors

Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company are hosting 5-11 years olds for their summer Performing Arts Course.

Little Actors is offering 50% discounts for low income families and FREE places for children in receipt of free school meals. Lunch will also be provided for FSM children supported by the Holiday Activity Fund/Edsential.

The course will be led by professional actors Fern Evans and Leila Chebbi and will comprise drama and musical theatre, with some crafts too.

The course will run Monday 2 August - Friday 6 August, 10am - 3pm each day. The venue is Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road.

If COVID restrictions are still in place then Little Actors will adhere to all requirements and details will be provided for parents. An application pack is available from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302.

