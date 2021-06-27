  • Bookmark this page

27 Jun 2021 - Briarfield Gardens Opening to Visitors

Published: 22nd June 2021 11:40

Briarfield gardens in Burton open to visit as part of the National Garden Scheme, gardens open for charity.

Briarfield Gardens

As part of the National Garden Scheme and Burton Village Gardens, the walled gardens at Burton Manor will be open to visitors Sunday 27 June 2021, 11am - 5pm.

Be quick to book your tickets as they are selling fast.

They say: "As Briarfield celebrate 30 years of opening their beautiful gardens for the National Garden Scheme they want to make this event one to remember!

"30 years of raising monies for all the fantastic charities the NGS support."

Briarfield Gardens

You can book your tickets here.

 

