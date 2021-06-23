Justin Madders Says Keep Neston Post Office Open

Published: 23rd June 2021 13:47

When the current postmaster closes the door at 5.30pm on Monday 5 July, will you be the person who opens it back up again?



Brian and Joanne Young, who have run both Neston and Little Neston Post Offices for years, have announced they are closing the Neston outlet from the start of July. Now, local councillors are rallying and have launched a campaign to find new people to take over the running of Neston Post Office.

After the town lost all its banks some time ago, the closure of Neston Post Office at 7 High Street is a considerable blow to the town.

So a petition has been launched to apply pressure to Richard Hall, external affairs manager at Post Office Limited, to keep the facility going by finding new franchisees for the premises promptly.

Picture taken from the change.org petition launched by Justin Madders, MP. Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, is being joined by Cheshire West and Chester Council leader Louise Gittins, who is the councillor for Little Neston, new Neston borough councillor Keith Millar and Parkgate councillor Martin Barker in campaigning for Neston Post Office to reopen quickly as a going concern after the Youngs close down in Neston at 5.30pm on Monday 5 July 2021.

The politicians have written to Mr Hall calling for a meeting to discuss the closure as soon as possible.

Mr Madders said: "The current model the Post Office has is not working as more and more franchise holders are finding they cannot make ends meet and the last year has seen those pressures only increase.

"It's about time the Post Office realised that they are going to have to do an awful lot more to support local postmasters as it is simply a scandal that a town of Neston's size does not have a Post Office.

"I would urge everyone to respond to the consultation and sign our petition which can be found at change.org

The petition reads:

We the undersigned highlight our concern about yet another public facility being lost to the community in Neston and call upon the management of Post Office Limited to arrange for new franchisees to take over the running of Neston Post Office as soon as possible

The Neston branch has been operating on reduced hours since September 2020, opening on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The facility at 1 Town Lane, Little Neston, will continue to be open from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

In a statement the Post Office has said: "Looking after a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have a responsibility to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services.

"We will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Neston community."



A six-week consultation period will be launched, so residents can make their voices heard by contributing feedback at the postofficeviews.co.uk portal. The portal has againbeen checked today 23 June and the Neston consultation is not yet available.

In a message to customers Brian and Joanne Young have said: "Making this decision has not been easy but in doing so we can secure the future of Little Neston Post Office and the employment of all our outstanding team." All six employees will retain their jobs. Trade at Neston Post Office has been hard hit during the pandemic but business at Little Neston Post Office has fared much better.

