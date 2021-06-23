  • Bookmark this page

Last 2021 Chance to Visit the Fascinating Poulton Hall Gardens

Published: 23rd June 2021 17:27

Neston residents may be pleased to hear that the Walled Gardens at Poulton Hall are to re-open for visitors one last time in 2021 on the weekend 3-4 July.

The gardens will be open on Saturday 3 July in aid of Wirral Wildlife and on Sunday 4 July 2021 in aid of The Samaritans. The gardens will be open each day between 2pm - 5pm.

Visit the Fascinating Poulton Hall Gardens This May

Poulton Hall Walled Gardens contains a wide range of sculptures and settings drawn from best-known children's literature, and each visiting group is given an itinerary to follow so they don't miss anything.

We are reliably informed that the gardens are looking spectacular. Wander the Wildflower Meadow on arrival, see if the (harmless) witch will let you pass through the wardrobe into Narnia, visit the Alice in Wonderland Walk, plus many, many other features.

Social distancing will be in place, with limited numbers and staggered entry applied. Booking in advance is recommended.

Cream Teas, musical entertainment and a storyteller will all be there to ensure you and your family have a lovely afternoon.

Admission : Adult £6, Children free. Check the Poulton Hall website for advance booking options.

Poulton Hall
Poulton Road
Bebington
Wirral
CH63 9LN

 

 

