Neston People Are Encouraged to Walk For Kim

Published: 24th June 2021 12:00

Many people in Neston will know Kim Saxon, a former resident who now lives in the Netherlands.

Kim and Teri SaxonKim, left, with her sister Teri.

Kim worked in The Brown Horse pub in the town centre for several years before meeting and marrying her Dutch husband Isaak. They have two young daughters.  Kim's Dad, Tony Ryan, is also a familiar face, as he and his team keep many of the windows in Neston clean.

Kim's sister Teri has brought to our attention that Kim is currently battling cancer.  Teri and Tony are asking as many people as possible to join them on Wednesday 30th June at 5.45pm, to walk from Stanney Fields Park in Neston to Parkgate.

Teri said: "Everyone is welcome, kids and dogs included. It would mean the world to see everyone out supporting her."

So if you are available and able, please do pop down to Stanney Fields next Wednesday, to send a beacon of love and hope to Kim in Holland.

 

