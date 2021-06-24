  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Year 6s Improve Your Bikeability in the Summer Holidays

Published: 24th June 2021 14:50

Cheshire West and Chester Council have partnered with Bike Right! to give Year 6 students another opportunity to do the Level 1 & 2 Bikeability training course.

A Bikeability training course has now been organised for the Year 6 children who may have missed their cycle training in school this year, due to the pandemic. Thanks go to Neston Community Youth Centre who will be hosting the course.

The level 1 & 2 course will one full day 10am - 4pm, at NCYC on Burton Road CH64 9RE, on Tuesday 24 August 2021.

Your child will need to take their own refreshments, including lunch and all details are available on the website below.

Book now to avoid disappointment: bikeright.co.uk/cheshirewest-chester or call 0151 207 3140.

Bikeability

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies