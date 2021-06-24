Year 6s Improve Your Bikeability in the Summer Holidays

Published: 24th June 2021 14:50

Cheshire West and Chester Council have partnered with Bike Right! to give Year 6 students another opportunity to do the Level 1 & 2 Bikeability training course.

A Bikeability training course has now been organised for the Year 6 children who may have missed their cycle training in school this year, due to the pandemic. Thanks go to Neston Community Youth Centre who will be hosting the course.

The level 1 & 2 course will one full day 10am - 4pm, at NCYC on Burton Road CH64 9RE, on Tuesday 24 August 2021.

Your child will need to take their own refreshments, including lunch and all details are available on the website below.

Book now to avoid disappointment: bikeright.co.uk/cheshirewest-chester or call 0151 207 3140.

