Neston Residents Are Invited to Get Safe Online

Published: 24th June 2021 15:49

Join this exclusive Facebook Live session for advice and tips on some of the most commonplace scams.

On Tuesday 29 June at 11am, Get Safe Online will be holding an exclusive Facebook Live session in collaboration with partners at Lloyds Banking Group, where they will be providing advice and tips on some of the most commonplace scams.

You are warmly invited to join them, where you can hear advice from their panel of leading fraud prevention experts.

The Facebook page can be found here and the live event will start streaming at 11am on Tuesday. Simply access the page at this time to view the session, there is no need to register.

You will also have the opportunity to ask the panel questions during the discussion.

Topics will include:

Impersonation scams: including scam calls.

Investment scams: the different types of investment scams currently circulating, from promises of ‘high return, low risk' investments to attractive ‘pension pots'.

Purchase scams: With many people purchasing more products more frequently online, purchase and delivery scams have become rife in recent months. We'll discuss some of the most commonplace, and how you can avoid them.

Attached is an e-leaflet providing all the details of the session, including an introduction to your panellists.

The Get Safe Online team look forward to seeing you there!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.