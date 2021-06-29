  • Bookmark this page

From One Neston Resident to a Whole House of Bread in Bethlehem

Published: 29th June 2021 10:46

The Raising Dough for Palestine fundraising campaign hopes to support setting up the House of Bread not-for-profit training bakery in the heart of Bethlehem. 

Jane Marshall is a Little Neston resident who has launched 'Raising Dough for Palestine', seeking local individual and business support that will aid the initial setting up of 'House of Bread', a not-for-profit, training bakery in Bethlehem.

Raising Dough for Palestine.

The sourdough bakery and training school in the heart of Bethlehem is a social enterprise that may well interest sourdough enthusiasts and anyone wanting to support:

  • aspiring bakers
  • refugees
  • victims fleeing domestic violence
  • disability rights
  • youths learning from detention
  • victims of trauma
  • female empowerment
  • creative therapies. 

On Thursday 1 July at 7.30pm, in a online Zoom session being delivered direct from Bethlehem, project director Rami Khader will talk about how the plan for this social enterprise Sourdough Bakery and Training School came about, and what it aims to achieve for the community.Jane tells us: "Rami is a man of great integrity and creativity, and an excellent speaker."

To attend and/or for more information please email Jane at raisingdoughforpalestine@gmail.com.

You may donate to the campaign using the QR code on the poster.

Raising Dough for Palestine.

