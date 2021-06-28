Walking Football Taster Session Hits the Back of the Net

Published: 28th June 2021 09:10

The first heartwarming session of walking football was a resounding success and thoroughly enjoyed by all fourteen players who got involved.

Neston Community Youth Centre and Neston Nomads Football Club joined forces to deliver the first session, hopefully of many, of walking football. For some Sunday 27 June 2021 was the first time they had kicked a ball in decades.

Fourteen players warmed up before playing their match, which was all about being active and having fun.

Whilst giving their physical health a boost, the players also got to engage in a team sport that they love, without any pressure. Tackling both physical and mental health and wellbeing is central to the goals of the programme, as is encouraging community engagement.

Mike Moss, Chairman at Neston Nomads FC described the first taster session as amazing and has said: "I am really proud that Neston Nomads as a community club are offering Walking Football.

"Even after just the first session, the feedback from the fourteen involved was truly heartwarming and I hope this makes a difference in people's physical and mental wellbeing."

Neston Nomads shared: "Everyone involved absolutely loved what was put on and a huge thanks goes to the Nomads coaches, Andy, Carl, Brett & Chris for delivering this today. Also, a huge thanks goes to Neston CYC who we have worked with to put on this session."

The Club saw the effect that this first session had on community spirit, health, and wellbeing, commenting that the group shared great banter and encouragement among themselves.

If you would like to take part, have fun and be active, with no pressure, just a good time, the next taster session is planned for Saturday 3 July 12.30pm at Brio Neston Recreation Leisure Centre all-weather outdoor pitch.

Please register through this link to NCYC's website.

Our original article introducing Walking Football in Neston, can be read here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.