COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 28th June 2021 14:36

Case numbers have more than doubled compared with previous week. Waiting to understand now if cases are translating into hospitalisations.

Current COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area has risen for 17 - 23 June 2021, but still remain low when compared with Chester City (numbers in brackets are for the week 10 - 16 June 2021):

Little Neston - 4 (5)

Neston - 14 (<=2)



Parkgate - <=2 (<=2)

Willaston & Thornton - 12 (4)

Where stated as <=2, the number of cases aren't stated as absolute figures in order to protect data.

The rate per 100,000 for Little Neston in isolation is 85.47. Where, for Neston and Willaston & Thornton combined it is much higher at 244.97.

Data by ward can be found here.

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network, made up of the local GP surgeries, are offering anyone over the age of 18 a vaccine. For details and how to book, please see our previous article here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

