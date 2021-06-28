Sports Success at Bishop Wilson CE Primary School

Author: Rob Orford, P.E. Coordinator Published: 28th June 2021 20:57

During the Cheshire and Warrington Virtual Winter School Games, Bishop Wilson beat local cluster schools to become winners of the Kurling and Athletics events.

Bishop Wilson Church of England Primary School in Burton have been competing locally in virtual sporting events this year, due to restrictions in place preventing competing in person as normal. They were super proud to win a trophy and wanted to share their news with the community.

They had the opportunity to compete in the County finals against the other winning schools throughout Cheshire and Warrington and they came third in the Athletics County finals which is an incredible achievement in itself, but they won the Kurling County Final.

This is a fantastic effort from all children involved and especially the children from Years 4, 5 and 6 who scored highly enough to form a team and represent the school.

Here is the video link of all schools taking part, including the Bishop Wilson winning team!

