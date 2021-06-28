  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Sports Success at Bishop Wilson CE Primary School

Author: Rob Orford, P.E. Coordinator Published: 28th June 2021 20:57

During the Cheshire and Warrington Virtual Winter School Games, Bishop Wilson beat local cluster schools to become winners of the Kurling and Athletics events. 

Bishop Wilson Church of England Primary School in Burton have been competing locally in virtual sporting events this year, due to restrictions in place preventing competing in person as normal. They were super proud to win a trophy and wanted to share their news with the community.

Proud pupils at Bishop Wilson

They had the opportunity to compete in the County finals against the other winning schools throughout Cheshire and Warrington and they came third in the Athletics County finals which is an incredible achievement in itself, but they won the Kurling County Final.

This is a fantastic effort from all children involved and especially the children from Years 4, 5 and 6 who scored highly enough to form a team and represent the school.

Here is the video link of all schools taking part, including the Bishop Wilson winning team!

Proud pupils at Bishop Wilson

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies