Reflecting in Neston on the Global Effects of Climate Change

Author: Rob Ward Published: 29th June 2021 10:11

Remarking on the fact that May has seen snow in Wirral and floods in Kenya, the Neston & District community reflects on Christian Aid Week 2021.

Christian Aid Week in Neston and District has again been different. The climax was a service from St Winefride's Church, Little Neston on Sunday 16 May. Christel Langdon-Griffiths, Christian Aid's Church Engagement and Fundraising Officer for Cheshire, Staffordshire and Wirral, gave an inspiring talk. She left Warrington in sunshine, but arrived in Wirral in snow. This was a natural introduction to ‘climate chaos'.

In Kenya, years of drought, where women and children spend up to 10 hours a day collecting water, were followed in 2020 by torrential rain. Christian Aid partners in Kenya have helped local people build dams, so that floods are reduced, and women and children are spared long and hazardous walks.

Christel suggested we could act and pray. We could act to help reduce climate change by taking a walk instead of a car, by turning down the thermostat in our houses. We could tell the Government, ahead of the G7 meeting in Cornwall and the Conference of the Parties (COP) meeting in Glasgow, of our concern for the climate. We could pray, giving thanks for vaccines and ecosystems. The service was led by Deacon Jim Kay, assisted by Lynne Vaughan, Janey Griffiths and Margaret Heibel. It was live-streamed, so that people from all over the Neston district were able to watch.

Earlier, On Saturday May 8th, Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church had a special Gift Day. Despite cold wet weather, the hardy souls of the URC donated a splendid £1040.

The photo shows, from left, Sue and David Vale, Brian MacDonald and Kate Thorne.

On Saturday 15 May, volunteers held a bucket collection at Gordale Garden Centre. This year, for people who don't carry cash, there was a contactless device called TapSimple. The volunteers stood outside the entrance and exit. The total amount raised was £419, of which £45 was given via TapSimple. Treasurer John Edwards, from Willaston Methodist Church, commented: "In view of the awful weather and competition from an important football match on TV this looks to be a good result."

Many local churches are holding services again, and members have been donating in envelopes.

Contributions are still coming in on the TapSimple website. At the time of writing, 28 people had given a total of £1,011. Contributions are still welcome and can be given here.

The total so far is £5063.53. Local Organiser Lynne Vaughan said: "There are many who will benefit from the projects that Christian Aid undertakes with the money raised - including assistance in climate emergencies; and in Kenya in 2021 a reliable source of water from the earth dams which can be constructed now.

"On behalf of all these people the Neston Committee thank you very much."

