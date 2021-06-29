Welcome Café Reopening for Weekly Friday Markets in July

Published: 29th June 2021 14:31

In July, the Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will be open every week.

Fridays 9.30am-12.30pm.

Table service and social distancing rules apply.

The Welcome Café is staffed entirely by volunteers - profits go to the up-keep of the whole building.

Shoppers Service is held 10.30am - 11am, a half-hour short service of worship with a short talk and discussion, listen to a couple of hymns and maybe watch a presentation. This service is held in the church worship area each Friday.

Locally sourced produce

Home baked cakes and fruit pies

Hot drinks

Freshly made sandwiches on site

Baked potatoes

Egg/beans/cheese on toast

Quiche

Fairtrade products

Meet and make friends

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.