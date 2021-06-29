Welcome Café Reopening for Weekly Friday Markets in July
|Published: 29th June 2021 14:31
In July, the Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will be open every week.
Fridays 9.30am-12.30pm.
Locally sourced produce
Home baked cakes and fruit pies
Hot drinks
Freshly made sandwiches on site
Baked potatoes
Egg/beans/cheese on toast
Quiche
Fairtrade products
Meet and make friends
