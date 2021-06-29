  • Bookmark this page

Welcome Café Reopening for Weekly Friday Markets in July

Published: 29th June 2021 14:31

In July, the Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will be open every week. 

Fridays 9.30am-12.30pm.
 Table service and social distancing rules apply.
 
The Welcome Café is staffed entirely by volunteers - profits go to the up-keep of the whole building.
 
Shoppers Service is held 10.30am - 11am, a half-hour short service of worship with a short talk and discussion, listen to a couple of hymns and maybe watch a presentation. This service is held in the church worship area each Friday. 
 

 Welcome Café

Locally sourced produce

Home baked cakes and fruit pies

Hot drinks

Freshly made sandwiches on site

Baked potatoes

Egg/beans/cheese on toast

Quiche

Fairtrade products

Meet and make friends

 

 

