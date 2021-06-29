  • Bookmark this page

St Winefride's Primary are Cheering on England with Help from an Unexpected Friend

Published: 29th June 2021 13:51

The pupils are looking forward to tonight's England game on a very red and white day at school in Neston. 

Come on England!

Pupils at St Winefride's Catholic Primary School were invited into school wearing their England kits or red and white clothing to show their support to the England football team, ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 game Tuesday 29 June 2021.What a fantastic turnout, with a red and white backdrop framing those smiles.

Come on England!

Come on England!

Southgate the Dinosaur even visited school waving his England flag to get the children all ‘roared' up ahead of the game. Come on England!

Come on England!

Check out our school Facebook page for a fantastic video of Southgate the Dinosaur around school.

Come on England!

 

