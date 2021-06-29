Plan of Action to Tackle Local Litter

Author: David Johnson Published: 29th June 2021 14:46

After hearing a great deal of correspondence and complaints regarding the overgrown paths and litter around Neston and Parkgate over recent weeks, the Parkgate Society wish to publicise their litter-picking efforts and ask for your support.

For the past few years the Parkgate Society Community Spirit team have met each month, usually first Saturday of the month, to litter pick and generally try to keep the village tidy for residents and visitors alike. This coming Saturday 3 July 2021, being the first Saturday of the month, we will be meeting again at St Thomas' Church, Mostyn Square from 10am.

Having regard for the advice around social-distancing, which still needs to be observed, we are again suggesting a staggered start, according to group surname: A to F - 10am; G to M - 10.10am; N to S - 10.20am and T to Z - 10.30am.

Volunteers must sign in and we will supply litter-pickers, hi-visibility waistcoats and refuse sacks. Please wear suitable footwear and bring your own gardening gloves. Further details can be obtained by emailing community@parkgatesociety.co.uk.

