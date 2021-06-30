Community Pop-up Café Back at Hadlow Road Sunday 11 July

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 30th June 2021 16:11

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station provide an update on their popular community café on the platform.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) were delighted to see so many of our regular customers as well as lots of new customers at the FHRS pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 27 June 2021.

We were very lucky with the weather yet again and the slightly earlier opening time of 10am certainly appeals to our customers who come even earlier than 10!

Many thanks to the FHRS volunteers who provided their time free for this pop-up café event including Chris and Carol, two new volunteers who helped on the day as part of their induction. We were delighted to have a further two volunteers come forward with offers to help at future openings. Additional catering team volunteers are always welcome to help spread the workload.

FHRS is a community organisation and all monies raised are invested in improvements to Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our community. The pop-up café is located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform, just along from the Tricycles located on the signal box section of the platform. These Tricycles are operated by The Station Master's House that is a commercial business offering specialist coffees, cakes and ice creams.

FHRS volunteers are looking forward to serving our customers at the next pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 11 July and Sunday 25 July between 10am - 1pm. All FHRS pop-up café openings are subject to the latest COVID-19 regulations, but also UK weather, as FHRS tables and chairs can only be put outside on the telephone kiosk side of the platform.

Your local friendly FHRS Catering Team,

Carole, Jenny, Lyn & Chris

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.