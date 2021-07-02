Volunteers Keeping Neston Looking Its Finest

Author: Neston Town Council Published: 2nd July 2021 10:18

The volunteers, who proudly took in hand their bin bags and litter pickers, included Neston Civic Society and Neston Town Council.



Organised in partnership with the Neston Civic Society and Neston Town Council, a group of Councillors and volunteers got together on Bank Holiday Sunday 30 May to clean up some of Neston's 'grot spots'.

The litter pick took place on a very hot afternoon, at the Clayhill Business Park and was organised as part of the ‘Great British Spring Clean'.

Twelve volunteers in all helped on the day, including our Mayor Steve Wastell, Councillors Griffiths, Kynaston, Marple, Samuel and Mr Kynaston, and they were all happy to 'muck-in'. Other volunteers, Rob Ward, Kyriakos Georgiou, Rosemary McMahon, Rosemary Hollingsbee and Michelle Johnson rolled up their sleeves to help too. In addition to the afternoon litter pick another volunteer, unable to attend that afternoon, completed her session that morning.

Overall ten large green bags of litter were collected. Cheshire West and Chester Council were delighted and the Street Scene team removed all of the bags afterwards.

Cllr M Hinks Cllr Hinks did her bit by completing a "round trip" of Raby Park Road, Breeze Hill, Hinderton Road and Chester High Road. Residents and drivers along the way expressed their thanks and recognition.

Cllr B Marple

Cllr Marple litter picked on the Wirral Way, Neston Library car park, the garden and grass area, Mill Street, the Golden Lion yard off the High Street and Churchill Way.

Much less litter on the street... ‘Improving Community Life' for our residents, making Neston a cleaner safer place to live and grow.

Volunteers at Flint Meadow. Our Mayor and his colleagues the ‘Friends of Flint Meadows' litter pick and complete maintenance work at Flint Meadow every Tuesday; a task they look forward to and one that shows great results for all visitors to see.

Thank you to you all.

Further information: Alison Kunaj, Council Manager, Neston Town Council.

