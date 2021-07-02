  • Bookmark this page

Make a Change, Become a Local Councillor

Author: Neston Town Council Published: 2nd July 2021 15:15

Neston Town Council is calling on residents, passionate about their community to stand as a Ward Councillor.

There is currently one vacancy on the Town Council, representing the Neston Ward.

So, what do councillors do?

Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on the decisions the council makes. Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community's needs.

Councillor Vacancies

How much time out of my day will it take?

The National Association of Local Councils' Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, engaging with residents and speaking on behalf of the council to other bodies. This is an unpaid position.

Can I stand?

There are only a few rules to stand for election. You must be:

  • A British citizen, or a citizen of the Commonwealth, or the European Union.
  • 18 years of age or older.
  • Live in an area that is served by a local council.
How can I get involved, how can I find out more?

Contact Mrs A Kunaj on 0151 353 1407 or visit Neston Town Council at Neston Town Hall. You can check us out on our website www.neston.org.uk and you will find the link to the application by clicking here.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete an application form. This will help members of the Council in making nominations from which to select a new member of the Council. The deadline for return of the co-option application form will vary and is on the application form.

Please note that all information contained in Part 1 of the application will be published in the same manner as other documents for consideration at a meeting of the Council and be available to the public at the Council's office and on its website.

Neston Town Council
 
Neston Town Council
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
0151 336 3840
 
Twitter: @NestonTC
 
