Cyclists Enjoy Neston En Route Between Liverpool and Chester

Published: 4th July 2021 15:52

The historic Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool bike ride came through Neston today, Sunday 4 July, celebrating its 28th anniversary.

The Bike Ride charity hosting the event explain that it is: "... a non-competitive, thrilling bike ride experience which covers a range of distances from 5 miles to 100 miles, suitable for all the family and abilities, from seasoned cycling pros to aspiring cyclists ready to conquer their first mile."

David Sejrup, who's photography is celebrated throughout the area, captured some action shots of the cyclists today as they passed through the centre of town. Lots of smiles and waves and lots of money being raised for charitable causes.

Captured by David Sejrup.

David also filmed and edited a video, capturing the spirit of the day and you can view it on YouTube here.

Captured by David Sejrup.

In past years there would have been more publicity around the event, and people lining the pavements to wave on the cyclists and keep them going strong.

Captured by David Sejrup.

On 4 July 2018, local esteemed photographer Bernard Rose pictured the cyclists passing over the spot roundabout that was painted with the St George's flag for the World Cup. Fitting to remember now of course as the England football team power their way through the Euros.

Photographed by Bernard Rose Photography 2018.Take a look at the social tags that the charity champions for more: #ChallengeYourself and #Pedalfor Purpose.

