  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Cyclists Enjoy Neston En Route Between Liverpool and Chester and Back Again

Published: 4th July 2021 15:52

The historic Liverpool-Chester-Liverpool bike ride came through Neston today, Sunday 4 July, celebrating its 28th anniversary.

Photographed by David Sejrup

The Bike Ride charity hosting the event explain that it is: "... a non-competitive, thrilling bike ride experience which covers a range of distances from 5 miles to 100 miles, suitable for all the family and abilities, from seasoned cycling pros to aspiring cyclists ready to conquer their first mile."

David Sejrup, who's photography is celebrated throughout the area, captured some action shots of the cyclists today as they passed through the centre of town. Lots of smiles and waves and lots of money being raised for charitable causes.

Photographed by David SejrupCaptured by David Sejrup.

David also filmed and edited a video, capturing the spirit of the day and you can view it on YouTube here.

Photographed by David SejrupCaptured by David Sejrup.

In past years there would have been more publicity around the event, and people lining the pavements to wave on the cyclists and keep them going strong.

Photographed by David SejrupCaptured by David Sejrup.

On 4 July 2018, local esteemed photographer Bernard Rose pictured the cyclists passing over the spot roundabout that was painted with the St George's flag for the World Cup. Fitting to remember now of course as the England football team power their way through the Euros.

Photographed by Bernard Rose Photography 2018.Photographed by Bernard Rose Photography 2018.Take a look at the social tags that the charity champions for more: #ChallengeYourself and #Pedalfor Purpose.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies