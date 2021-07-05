First Draw of 2021 for Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Lottery

Published: 5th July 2021 10:49

The funds raised by the Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Club (LDFC) help towards keeping the annual event going.

Photo by Clare Bidston, 2019

The annual subscription for members of Neston Female Society is only £4, so for quite a number of years the expenses incurred in holding the annual procession and associated activities, have outweighed the club's income.

The financial support via what was the 250 Club and now Neston LDFC, has subsidised keeping this cherished annual event going.

The club, which has been raising money via their mini lottery since 2016, had to suspend activities in December 2020 due to COVID restrictions. They're now pleased to announce that fundraising will be restarting from Sunday 11 July.

Members will be contacted by their collectors in the next couple of weeks to arrange collection of subscriptions and the first prize draw for 2021 will take place on Sunday 8 August at 7.30pm at Neston Royal British Legion.

Secretary for LDFC Cecilia Jones says: "A big thank you to all our members for your continued support."

If anyone wishes to make enquiries about joining the fundraising club please email nestonldfc@outlook.com.



