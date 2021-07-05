  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

First Draw of 2021 for Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Lottery

Published: 5th July 2021 10:49

The funds raised by the Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Club (LDFC) help towards keeping the annual event going.

Photo by Clare Bidston Photo by Clare Bidston, 2019

The annual subscription for members of Neston Female Society is only £4, so for quite a number of years the expenses incurred in holding the annual procession and associated activities, have outweighed the club's income.

The financial support via what was the 250 Club and now Neston LDFC, has subsidised keeping this cherished annual event going.

The club, which has been raising money via their mini lottery since 2016, had to suspend activities in December 2020 due to COVID restrictions. They're now pleased to announce that fundraising will be restarting from Sunday 11 July.

Members will be contacted by their collectors in the next couple of weeks to arrange collection of subscriptions and the first prize draw for 2021 will take place on Sunday 8 August at 7.30pm at Neston Royal British Legion.

Secretary for LDFC Cecilia Jones says: "A big thank you to all our members for your continued support."

If anyone wishes to make enquiries about joining the fundraising club please email nestonldfc@outlook.com.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies