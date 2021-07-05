  • Bookmark this page

National Garden Scheme Sees Visitors Enjoy Open Gardens in Burton

Published: 5th July 2021 11:30

Briarfield Gardens welcomed 487 visitors Sunday 27 June for its Garden Open Day, making a fantastic £4,150 for charity. 

Briarfield Gardens

Organisers have taken the opportunity to thank visitors who enjoyed Burton village's open gardens at Briarfield and Burton Manor, with special thanks extended to all Burton villagers who had to condone the increased traffic and footfall over the weekend, all in aid of a good cause.

Briarfield Gardens

487 visitors paid £5 entry each equalling £2,435 made for charities including Marie Curie and Carers Trust, who the National Garden Scheme support.

A further £43 was given in donations and a whopping £1,472 was raised from the sale of plants. The cherry on top was £200 made from the sale of Afternoon Teas. That's a massive £4,150 raised by the event that now goes to benefit so many.

Briarfield Gardens

In 2021, Briarfield celebrate 30 years of opening their beautiful gardens and had planned to make this year memorable so a fundraising total of over four thousand pounds can be celebrated.

Further applause is of course given to everyone who helped out with the event, the dedication and support of those people is much appreciated, as is that of the organisers.

Briarfield Gardens

Briarfield Gardens

Briarfield Gardens

Credit for photographs taken on the day goes to Helen Doyle-Smith and Stephen Forgacs.

 

 

