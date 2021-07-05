Interactive Parliamentary Export Programme Tailored for Neston Businesses

Published: 5th July 2021 14:19

Get practical information on how you can grow your business by accessing new international markets, supported by Justin Madders, MP.

A further opportunity has been arranged for business leaders in Ellesmere Port and Neston who are interested in exporting their goods.

A Department for International Trade (DIT) online webinar event is to be held on Monday 26 July, at 2pm.

It is the second in a series of three 60-minute Parliamentary Export Programme events to be chaired by Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Organised specially for businesses in Ellesmere Port and Neston, there will be tailored interactive messages from DIT officials on expanding businesses and accessing new markets.

A spokesman for the Government department said: "Whether you have never exported before, have exported in the past or you are a current exporter, this webinar is for you.

"During this session you will receive tailored updates from the Department for International Trade on expanding your business and accessing new markets. You will hear from panellists including a local experienced exporter, an international trade adviser and a selected bank on the guidance and tools available for you to grow your business as new trade deals reduce barriers and open doors to new exporting opportunities."



In a message to business owners Justin Madders said: "Following an introductory webinar held in February on exporting for businesses in Ellesmere Port and Neston, you can register here to join me for my second online event of the Parliamentary Export Programme. This session will provide practical information on how you can grow your business by accessing new international markets.

"Partnering with the Department for International Trade, I want to ensure businesses like yours in Ellesmere Port and Neston are able to access the support on offer and understand the opportunities for growth from international trade."

Business interested in taking part in the webinar can also contact Mr Madders' constituency office on 0151 355 2365 or email justin.madders.mp@parliament.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.