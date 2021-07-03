An Update from the Brums and Buns Brigade After Their 17th Trot Out

Author: John C. Cartlidge Published: 5th July 2021 16:30

The Brums & Buns Brigade gathered at Smithy Hill, Thornton Hough, ahead of a run to Pesto, Cabbage Hall Saturday 3 July 2021 and John C. Cartlidge has been in touch to provide a "report of sorts".



Pictures courtesy of Gary McDonald, Ian Lewis and Alison.

The Brums and Buns Brigade is an eclectic mix of cars, and eclectic mix of owners. For many age is not an issue, nor is the age of the vehicles, however we do like a trot out (not too far, not fast) in our assorted velocipedes followed by a welcome repast of buns. We started in 2018, and Saturday was our 17th ‘trot out',

Well, the weather forecasts were all wrong again - yes it rained between 9am and 11am but dry thereafter, and as I write the sun is coming out and no sign of the much promised thunder and such. The early rain was heavy enough for those more sensible owners of less than sensible cars to not chance dodgy wipers, canvas roof or electrics made of string. That said 22 hardy Brums did set off, and all but one arrived - result!

The Brums and Buns Brigade is largely made up of local members of Wirral Classic Car Club, with many others from other clubs and areas - often ‘Brummers' will travel some distance to be with us. We welcomed a number of new faces to our merry gang this time and look forward to your company again soon.

Len in his Morgan decided to cause a little confusion by being at Smithy Hill, then deciding best not to make the run, and set off home at 10.25, whereupon 15 other cars were fired up and set off to follow him.

The often undervalued 'Jag Boot of Many Marvellous Things' was called upon again, today for minor item (brake fluid), but that is what it is there for. If there are ever car problems (or any other problems) thirty or more friendly faces with assorted degrees of mechanical knowledge are on-hand and only too keen to help.

The journey was uneventful save for the woeful route notes - the author will be found and soundly stared at.

The friendly and efficient Pesto staff looked after us, including laser blasting our heads as we entered - nice touch. A by-product of course is we are also much welcome trade at the venues we attend, and to make life easier on the food establishments we normally arrange a simple fixed price fare in advance.

A glistening ceremony within shimmering damp reflections saw the Brum of the Day award presented by honorary Brum 1st class Ian Lewis to Anne and Graham in the lovely Lotus Elite.

We normally welcome spectators however with adherence to COVID restrictions we couldn't invite visitors to the muster point and destination venue this time, however when restrictions are eased, we would be pleased to welcome all to come and see us and say hello.

