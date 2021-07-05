COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 5th July 2021 21:00

Case numbers are rising, but the easing of all restrictions is still in plan from Monday 19 July.

Current COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area have again risen for 24-30 June 2021 (numbers in brackets are for the week 17-23 June 2021):

Little Neston - 15 (4)

Neston - 18 (14)



Parkgate - 12 (<=2)

Willaston & Thornton - 13 (12)

The rate per 100,000 for the CH64 area is 286.45.

Data by ward can be found here.

The vaccine is now available to all over the age of 18. Visit Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network's Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

