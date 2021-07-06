  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Has Your Child Got What it Takes to be an Army Cadet?

Published: 6th July 2021 16:28

Get away to camp, enjoy archery, shooting, watersports, you name it, the Neston Detachment of the Army Cadets want you! 

Neston Detachment - Army CadetsA good example of fun, stamped on this young man's face.

No formal recruitment events are in plan due to COVID, but that doesn't mean that the Neston Detachment of the Army Cadets doesn't want to meet you.

They're opening back up Thursday 15 July 2021 and then Parade times will be every Thursday 1930-2130 at Parks Field, Parkgate Road. Go along to see the action and get involved.

Neston Detachment - Army Cadets

They say: "We have many weekends away planned including a 2-week camp involving activities such as watersports, archery, shooting and much more."

Neston Detachment - Army CadetsLearn to handle equipment that is otherwise likely inaccesible.

If you're aged 12-18 and looking for fun, action, friendship and adventure, this sounds just the ticket.

Neston Detachment - Army CadetsLearn new skills from more experienced peers and leaders.

They even run a Duke of Edinburgh programme along with other qualifications, that will always present well on a CV.

Neston Detachment - Army Cadets

Army Cadets logo

Neston Detachment
Parks Field
Parkgate Road
CH64 6QJ

Facebook: @CheshireArmyCadetForce

 

