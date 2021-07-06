Has Your Child Got What it Takes to be an Army Cadet?

Published: 6th July 2021 16:28

Get away to camp, enjoy archery, shooting, watersports, you name it, the Neston Detachment of the Army Cadets want you!

A good example of fun, stamped on this young man's face.

No formal recruitment events are in plan due to COVID, but that doesn't mean that the Neston Detachment of the Army Cadets doesn't want to meet you.

They're opening back up Thursday 15 July 2021 and then Parade times will be every Thursday 1930-2130 at Parks Field, Parkgate Road. Go along to see the action and get involved.

They say: "We have many weekends away planned including a 2-week camp involving activities such as watersports, archery, shooting and much more."

Learn to handle equipment that is otherwise likely inaccesible.

If you're aged 12-18 and looking for fun, action, friendship and adventure, this sounds just the ticket.

Learn new skills from more experienced peers and leaders.

They even run a Duke of Edinburgh programme along with other qualifications, that will always present well on a CV.

Neston Detachment

Parks Field

Parkgate Road

CH64 6QJ

Facebook: @CheshireArmyCadetForce

