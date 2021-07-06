  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Repair Works at Williamson Mean Temporary Closure

Published: 6th July 2021 16:09

The Williamson Art Gallery & Museum will be temporarily closed to the public from today to allow emergency engineering works to take place.

Williamson Art Gallery & MuseumPicture taken from Museum website.

The work is necessary to improve existing ventilation and air flow throughout the building and was identified this week during ongoing safety inspections. The council is currently commissioning the work and the building will be closed from Wednesday 7 July 2021 as a precautionary measure for around a week, subject to contractor availability.

This short-term measure will enable the museum to reopen to the public, however visitor numbers will continue to be limited while further investigatory works - and any associated repairs - are carried out, which will allow unrestricted access once again.

 

