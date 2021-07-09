Fairtrade Flowerbed Welcomes Shoppers to Chester Road

Author: Brenda Marple Published: 9th July 2021 13:53

In celebration of Neston's continuing status as a Fairtrade town, the flowerbed at Chester Road car park has been given a welcome makeover.

The finished article.

With the agreement of the County Council's Environmental Services, members of Neston Fairtrade Town Group recently dug over and replanted the Chester Road car park flowerbed, with the Fairtrade logo.

Setting out the plants in the shape of the Fairtrade logo.

This was in celebration of Neston's continuing status as a Fairtrade town. The group thank Dovecote Nurseries for generously donating the plants.

Philippa Harris of Dovecote Nurseries, being presented with a Certificate from members of the Neston Fairtade Town Group.

Blue represents the sky and optimism, green is for the earth and growth, and the black area is a silhouette of a person with an arm held high, symbolising empowerment.

Janet Griffiths and Margaret Heibel preparing the bed for planting.

Look for products which carry this international Fairtrade symbol, which is the most globally recognised ethical label. Buying these, ensures that farmers and workers receive a fair minimum price for products plus extra money called a Fairtrade Premium, to spend on projects in their community. They have rights to join unions, work in safe conditions, and ensure there is no use of child labour.

How the space looked before replanting.

Thanks are also due to Margaret Heibel's son, Robert, who kindly made the 3D printed plastic signs for the flowerbed. It was a warm morning and the workers were very grateful to receive bottles of water given to them from the Salon Dene Hair Stylists on Chester Road.

Margaret with Committee members Brenda Marple, Louise Metcalfe-Irvine, and Gaynor Hilton-Ward, watering the plants.

