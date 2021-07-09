Opportunities Open in Public Parks for Mobile Food Vendors

Published: 9th July 2021 21:21

Mobile food vendors are being invited to bid to trade in Cheshire West and Chester Council parks.

The Council wants to provide refreshment stalls in its parks, offering hot and cold food, drinks, ice cream and snacks.

Contracts are for a maximum of 56 consecutive days as part of an initial pilot scheme which has the potential to be expanded in the future.

The Council is seeking expressions of interest for all the borough's parks. However due to local agreements, some parks may not be appropriate for this pilot scheme due to their locality within business districts.

Businesses are advised to identify a number of parks that would be desirable for trading, which the Council will review.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning and Climate Emergency, Councillor Matt Bryan said: "During the pandemic we've all come to realise just how important and beneficial spending time in our local park is.

Cllr Matt Bryan.

"The pandemic has effected businesses across the UK and the Council is taking positive steps to assist in its recovery by supporting the local economy, offering opportunities and jobs to local people and to businesses that will be supporting local producers and suppliers."

Traders would need to show how their business would contribute to the borough's environment and/or economy by, for example, the use of local produce and employment of local people.

They would also need to provide details of the range of food and drinks they would supply, its packaging and how the business would recycle and dispose of waste.

Traders will be expected to have a five-star food hygiene rating and follow rules regarding clearing litter and waste generated by their business.

Applications for pitches must be received by the Council by 12 noon on Monday 19 July 2021

To apply or request further information email: serviceliaison@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for an application pack.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.